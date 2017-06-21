Third suspect in 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing arrested

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect in a 2016 Tacoma gang initiation killing has been booked into jail.

The News Tribune reports 26-year-old Juan Jose Gaitan Vasquez was charged in March with one count of first-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Samuel Cruces-Vasquez.

Two other suspects, 30-year-old Cesar Chicas Carballo and 25-year-old Jose Ayala Reyes, have already been arraigned in their cases and pleaded not guilty.

Cruces-Vasquez was found to be run over by a vehicle and stabbed. He later died at a nearby hospital.