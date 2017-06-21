Serious injuries reported in 4-car crash on SR 16 in Gorst

GORST, Wash. — Several people were seriously hurt in a crash involving four cars Wednesday morning on SR 16.
One person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Russ Winger, eastbound lanes were blocked and westbound traffic was slowly getting by.
Winger said to expect delays for several hours on SR 16 and SR 3 as crews work to clear the road.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
47.525597 -122.704554