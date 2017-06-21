Man hit, killed while helping girlfriend with broken down car on I-90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- A man is dead after he was hit and killed while trying to help tow his girlfriend's broken down car from Interstate 90.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the man was hooking up the car when another driver hit and killed him.

UPDATE: WSP tells me that the man hit and killed along I-90 was the stalled car driver's boyfriend. He was trying to tow her home. #Q13FOX — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) June 21, 2017

This happened overnight on I-90 near SR 18.

The car that hit the victim ended up in a ditch. Troopers said the driver was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide and DUI.

No further details have been released.