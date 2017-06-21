It’s a girl! New Woodland Park Zoo baby giraffe is a healthy female

SEATTLE – It’s a girl! And it’s ridiculously, painfully cute.

The Woodland Park Zoo announced Wednesday that its newborn giraffe calf is a female.

Born to 8-year-old Tufani early Tuesday morning, the calf is a 5-foot-9, 149 pound “bundle of joy,” the zoo said in a release.

“She is already bonding with mom and curious about all of the keepers and animal health staff who have been visiting her barn,” the zoo said.

The calf hasn't yet been named.

The zoo said the calf had good scores on its neonatal exams, and will now have to learn to nurse.