Half a million dollars could buy you this boarded up Seattle home

SEATTLE — “Huge potential for builders and investors!”

That’s how a listing begins for a 2-bed, 1 bath home with a basement built in 1910 in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood.

There are only two photos on the listing. They show a boarded-up home on about 6,350 square feet of property.

The asking price? $448,000

“Huge potential for builders and investors! Located only a few minutes away from conveniences, entertainment, and restaurants, this Greenwood plot is the perfect location to tear down and build a large home to make the best use of the land. It is walkable to amenities, but private enough to call it home. Only 1 block to Fred Meyer, 1 block to Sandel Park, and 2 blocks to Safeway and great nearby restaurants. Be sure to seize this opportunity while it lasts!”