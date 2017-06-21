× County offers email alerts when restaurants close

If you are heading out to try a new restaurant, you probably check the online reviews or ask friends what they think. But do you check inspection records?

Now you can, at least in Pierce County. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will even send you emails, letting you know if a restaurant closes for food safety violations.

Health departments do not always close restaurants because someone has gotten sick after eating there. A restaurant can be shut down if they lose water or electricity for a long time; if the refrigerator doesn’t work, or if the sewer backs up.

The health department will always post signs on businesses closed for health concerns, but if you want to double-check before making plans, you can see the list of Pierce County restaurants that have been forced to close for health issues here.

If you are interested in getting email alerts when restaurants are closed, sign up here.