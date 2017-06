KENT, Wash. – Yes, other drivers can be irritating.

No, you shouldn’t take matters into your own hands.

The drivers of a Subaru and a Jeep were both cited on Tuesday after a road-rage incident on Highway 516 in Kent, Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said.

Johnson said the Jeep was passing on the shoulder, and the driver of the Subaru got upset.

The Subaru then proceeded to strike the Jeep at least three times, Johnson said.

Pic from crash on SR 516 yesterday. Jeep was passing on shoulder. Subaru upset w/ Jeep striking it at least 3 times! Tickets for both. pic.twitter.com/ZBrIlkqHRf — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 21, 2017