90s here we come: Record-breaking heat in the forecast for Puget Sound

Welcome to the first full day of summer! Hard to believe we are already nearing the end of June. The forecast looks promising and potentially record-breaking!

The outlook is great as we roll through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure continues to build offshore, and that’s going to give us plenty of sun over the next several days.

Temperatures running warmer each day from the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday, climbing to the 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday, with 90s by the weekend! Grab the sunblock and sunglasses. Stay hydrated all!

Sundays record high is 88 degrees, and we're forecast to reach the low 90s.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown from Q13 News forecaster Erin Mayovsky:

Today: Morning cloud cover will burn off for mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnights drop into the mid 50s. A great night for outdoor sporting events! Mariners vs Tigers at the Safe, 1st pitch 7:10pm and at CenturyLink Field and the Sounders host Orlando City tonight at 7:30pm. Catch the match on JOEtv. Temps will be very comfortable near 65.

Thursday: More sunshine! Highs in the mid 70s with lows dropping down in the mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny and pushing 80! Lows fall back to about 60.

Weekend & Next Week: Look out! It’s a heat wave! Some warmest temperatures of the year will arrive Saturday upper 80s and Sunday we’re talking low 90s. Overnights warm, mid 60s. Monday & Tuesday our highs fall back into the mid 80s with lows near 55.

Enjoy the summer sunshine!