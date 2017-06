SEATTLE – Jermaine Kearse is a dad.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver posted on Instagram on Monday that he and his wife Marisa welcomed a child.

“My Precious (in my Gollum voice),” Kearse wrote.

RELATED: Bennett talks Kaepernick, Wilson and ‘Things That Make White People Uncomfortable’

Kearse isn’t the first Seahawk to welcome a child this offseason. Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, had a daughter named Sienna Princess in April.

My Precious (in my Gollum voice) A post shared by Jermaine Kearse (@jkearse15) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:44am PDT