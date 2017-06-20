× Idaho 21-year-old accused of fatal punch, manslaughter

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) _ A Northern Idaho 21-year-old accused of punching a man faces a manslaughter charge after the victim later died at a hospital.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports (http://bit.ly/2rNhZQX ) 21-year-old Lakeland High School graduate Tyler Finlay is accused of punching 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice during an altercation that broke out Sunday.

Court documents accuse Finlay of harassing three women in downtown Coeur d’Alene when Marfice stepped in to help the women, one of which was Marfice’s girlfriend. The documents state Marfice fell and hit his head on the sidewalk after being punched.

Marfice was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead the next day.

Finlay could face 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine if convicted.