Hundreds march, attend vigil honoring Seattle mom fatally shot by police; officers’ names released

SEATTLE — Hundreds of people marched and gathered in Seattle Tuesday night to honor a 30-year-old pregnant mother of four who was killed by police officers Sunday.

Family members of Charleena Lyles outside her apartment in Magnuson Park spoke of her as a sweet, kind person.

A woman named Tiffany, who said she was Lyles' youngest sister, described Charleena as a woman full of life whose kids were her everything.

"There's nothing that she wouldn't have done for her kids. She was a powerful lady. I used to call her almost every single day. I'm going to miss my support."

The crowd was chanting "Say Her Name," followed by "Charleena," while people held signs saying "Black Lives Matter," ''People with Mental Illness Matter," and "Rest in Peace Lena."

A lawyer representing relatives of Lyles says the family wants to know what happened and is dedicated to finding justice.

Attorney James Bible said Tuesday that family members are heartbroken and hurting over her death.

Family members have questioned why police didn't use a non-lethal option when they knew Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues.

Bible says the two officers knew Lyles was vulnerable when they responded after she reported a burglary Sunday at her apartment.

An audio recording released by police indicates the officers spent about two minutes calmly speaking with her before the situation escalated.

Police say Lyles confronted the officers with two kitchen knives.

Officers are heard shouting "get back!" and "we need help." A transcript indicates that Lyles said "Get ready (expletive)."

A Seattle police spokesman says the two officers who shot and killed a pregnant mother were equipped with a less-lethal option but were not carrying Tasers.

Detective Patrick Michaud also said Tuesday that both officers had undergone crisis intervention training to deal with people showing signs of mental illness or other crises.

Michaud said officers are required to carry a less-lethal option and have a choice between a Taser, baton or pepper spray.

He said he did not know which option the officers carried at the time of Sunday's shooting.

Late Tuesday night, the Seattle Police Department released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting:

Steven McNew, hired date Feb. 5, 2008.

Jason Anderson, hire date April 28, 2015.

Both officers are assigned to the North Precinct and are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

In April 2011, McNew received a commendation for his "response to an incident involving a person armed with a knife threatening suicide."