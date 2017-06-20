9-year-old wows crowd with amazing dance moves at Chicago street fest

CHICAGO – Anyone who thinks they’ve got moves may have to reevaluate after watching this little girl tear up the dance floor at The Taste of Randolph, a Chicago street party.

The girl is 9 years old, reported DNAInfo, and a viral video of her moves has been viewed over 270,000 times since she stole the show during DJ Psycho B’s set at the festival Friday.

Her footwork, rhythm and seemingly spontaneous moves stunned onlookers as they filmed and danced with her.

Comments like “Little Ball of Fire” and “I have to get my daughter some dance lessons” flooded the Facebook post of the video.

“She was a better dancer than everyone else! And only 9,” said Tony Martin, the man who filmed the video.

Martin’s been a photographer for the Chicago House Music scene for about 20 years and said that the girl’s performance was just something that caught his eye as a photographer.

After posting the video to Facebook, he said he woke up his wife when the video had around 10,000 shares, but when it surpassed 240,000 he said he was shocked.

When asked why he thinks the video got so popular Martin said, “people love children, I love children, don’t have any, but that’s it, if the kid is amazing that’s all it takes.”