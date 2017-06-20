18-year-old arrested in connection to hate crime, assault

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Washington man accused of threatening his roommates with a knife is facing charges of a hate crime and assault.

The Bellingham Herald reports 18-year-old Andre Marcel Siftsoff was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, third degree malicious mischief, felony harassment and malicious harassment, which is a hate crime.

Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley says the incident started Sunday when Siftsoff and multiple other people were drinking and started fighting. Siftsoff is accused of going into the kitchen, grabbing a knife and brandishing it toward a roommate while making derogatory statements regarding race and sexual orientation.

The incident was the second hate crime reported to Bellingham Police in the past three weeks.