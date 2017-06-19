× Washington granted REAL ID extension through Oct. 10

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ Washington state has been granted another temporary extension from the enforcement of federal requirements for state driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The federal government informed the state last week that it would receive the extension through Oct. 10, at which point the state will be reconsidered for another extension from enforcement of the law. The federal law requires state driver’s licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. It was passed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks to strengthen rules for identification needed at airports and federal facilities.

Washington state lawmakers passed a measure this year creating a two-tiered licensing system that was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee last month.