Two brothers, ages 14 and 4, reported missing in King County

AUBURN, Wash. — A 14-year-old boy with developmental disabilities took his 4-year-old brother from their home on 40th Place South in unincorporated King County and were still missing Monday night, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two were last seen at about 3 p.m. near their home in the 29600 block of 40th Place South.

Fourteen-year-old Cody was last seen wearing a black shirt and green cargo pants, the sheriff’s office said. “Likes the Commons Mall,” the sheriff’s office said.

Four-year-old Andrew had a gray shirt with “peanut butter and jelly” words printed on it.

“May be near Commons Mall” in Federal Way, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. “Call 911 if you spot them.”