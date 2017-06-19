Teacher Appreciation Week is here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - As the school year winds to a close, we thought it was the perfect time to celebrate teachers for all of their hard work! All week long, we're recognizing local teachers based on your nominations. It was tough to narrow down, but we selected five to honor, and will be revealing one per day!

We surprised these well-deserving honorees by barging into their classrooms armed with a $100 gift card to Simon Malls (Northgate, Tacoma); a $50 gift card to Gene Juarez Salons and Spas; and for the kids, cupcakes for every kid in class from Cupcake Royale!

Our first surprise this week features a kindergarten teacher at Seattle's Leschi Elementary, Ms. Bolster. Watch the video to see her reaction, and to hear from her students themselves as to why they love her so much!

