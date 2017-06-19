Search is on in Shoreline for missing dog ‘Roo’

SHORELINE, Wash. — Shoreline Police say burglars broke into a home Saturday on 16th Avenue NE and stole a handgun, Social Security card and about $100 in cash.

When the owners returned, they also found their dog Roo was missing.

The thieves left the back door and gate open so it is not known if they stole Roo or if he is lost somewhere in the Shoreline area. He has all of his tags with his name and their phone number. If you spot him, please call 911 or his owner, Ryan, at (425) 773-7349.

Ryan says Roo was frightened so please don’t try to approach him. Call and follow his movements if possible until help arrives.

If you know who the burglars are, described only as a male and female, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.