Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Everett; speed believed to be factor

EVERETT, Wash. — A motorcycle rider was killed Monday when his vehicle crashed at Admiralty Way and 121st Street SW in Everett, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

No other vehicles were involved and speed was believed to have been a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The male motorcycle rider died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. No name , age or hometown were immediately released.

“While the incident is still under investigation, it is believed that speed was a contributing factor,” the office said.

Admiralty Way between Airport Way and Center Road was closed for the investigation.