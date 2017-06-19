× Man stomps kitten to death after being told he can’t take it on train, prosecutors say

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A 23-year-old man is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a kitten on a Belleville MetroLink platform after being told he couldn’t board with the animal Friday, KMOV reported.

Decalos Edwards Johnson-Foston attempted to board a train at the Belleville Station MetroLink with the kitten when a security officer told him the animal wouldn’t be allowed on the train. After being told he couldn’t take the kitten on the train, Johnson-Foston allegedly threw it to ground, injuring it, and then stomped on its head, killing it.

After killing the kitten, Johnson-Foston boarded a bus before anyone had time to react, according to police records.

Johnson-Foston was taken into custody on the bus at College Station. According to police, the suspect had also taken money out of another bus rider’s wallet.

Johnson-Foston was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Anyone who was on the platform at the time of the incident is asked to contact St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigators at 618-825-5204.