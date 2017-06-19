Horse rider critically injured as she, steed fall 20-25 feet down hillside, official says

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman riding a horse wandered off a trail Monday and both the rider and her steed fell about 20 to 25 feet down a hillside, the Skyway Fire Department said.

The woman was rescued and airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries, the public information officer for Skyay Fire said.

The horse was not injured, and Washington Animal Rescue was called to try to get the horse back on solid ground.

The incident occurred in the 16600 block of SE 376th Street in east Auburn.

Several agencies helped with the rescue.