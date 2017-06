× Officer-Involved Shooting at Magnuson Park

Seattle Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting at Brettler Family Place public-housing apartments in Magnuson Park.

Seattle Fire responded to an Assault with Weapons call in the 6800 block of 62nd Ave NE just before 10am Sunday.

Seattle police say an adult female suspect is deceased and they are not searching for anyone else.

Police say no officers were injured.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.