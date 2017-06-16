Woman claims officers made her beat grandson with belt

TACOMA, Wash. — Two Tacoma police officers are accused of watching a 54-year-old woman hit her 9-year-old grandson with a belt after telling her to beat him.

The News Tribune reported Friday that the officers face a criminal investigation into possible child abuse by the Washington State Patrol.

The woman says the officers told her on June 5 that she needed to beat they boy. She says they “made” her do it.

One of the officer’s original police report had no mention to the incident. But a detective requested a more in-depth report, which included detail and called the incident “lawful discipline.”