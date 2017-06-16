State Patrol cracking down on drivers who camp in the left lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. -- Move over left-lane campers: The Washington State Patrol is on the hunt for drivers who won’t get out of the passing lane.

Troopers plan to crack down on violators statewide June 20-22.

In 2015, troopers stopped nearly 14,000 drivers violating state law, which requires drivers to only use the left-hand lane to pass.

Drivers who are camped out in the left lane clog up traffic, according to the WSP.

"Over the past few months, we’ve received numerous requests to address left-lane “campers.” Well, Washingtonians, we’ve heard you and we’re taking action! Left lane emphasis starts next week."

“The majority of the time I find they just don’t know about the law,” said trooper Chris Webb.

Troopers said they’re not out to make money -- they’re only reminding drivers to follow the law.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to educate a lot of people,” Webb said.

If you're caught camping in the left lane you'll face a $136 ticket ... so watch out.