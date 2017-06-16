Sergio Valdes: Felon father on the run with his young children after detectives say he hurt their mom, skipped prison sentencing

WANTED IN CHELAN COUNTY and DOUGLAS COUNTY —

What was supposed to be a day of family fun — turned into a felon on the run.

The hunt is on in Chelan County for wanted convicted felon, Sergio Valdes.

Detectives say he took off from a water park with his two young kids – 18-month-old Casper and 6-month-old Aviahna — after detectives say he hurt their mom on May 29th.

“During the car ride to the water slides where Sergio and his girlfriend, the mother of his children, there was an assault that was alleged in the car there and then once they got to the waterslides, as I understand it, the girlfriend wasn’t having a good time,” described Chelan County Det. Jeff Dilks. “She called her parents to come get her and the kids and when they arrived Sergio didn’t take kindly to that and there was an argument. He allegedly made some threats towards his girlfriend’s parents and they were fearful of him.”

Valdes is wanted in Chelan County for harassment, intimidating witnesses and domestic violence assault.

Detectives say he has a long criminal history and is also dodging prison time after failing to show up for sentencing in Douglas County earlier this week, where he’d pleaded guilty to assault, eluding and a pair of gun crimes there.

“Obviously we’re concerned with finding Sergio and arresting him on his warrants, but our primary concern is finding the two children that are supposed to be with him,” said Det. Dilks.

He’s 28 years old.

Detectives say he has ties to Chelan County and Douglas County.

He’s inked with the word “Familia” across his neck.

If you know where he’s hiding, call the Chelan County Sheriff`s Office at (509) 667-6843, or the RiverCom 911 dispatch center at (509) 663-9911.