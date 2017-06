Roommate of 50-year-old woman stabbed to death in Everett home charged with murder

EVERETT, Wash. — A 54-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing death of her roommate, whose body was found under a mattress in an Everett home on May 30.

Tammie Jo Peterson, also known as Tammie Lewis, 54, was charged with first-degree murder on Friday. Her arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

She is accused of stabbing to death her roommate, Deborah A. Jeanneret, 50. Â Detectives said the victim had been stabbed multiple times, and that she had only lived in the home for a few months.

Jeanneret’s body was found under a mattress in the bedroom of her home in the 12000 block of 4th Avenue West in Everett on May 30.

A 59-year-old man initially arrested in connection with the murder was later released because he had an alibi, police said.