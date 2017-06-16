Roommate of 50-year-old woman stabbed to death in Everett home charged with murder

EVERETT, Wash. — A 54-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing death of her roommate, whose body was found under a mattress in an Everett home on May 30.

Tammie Jo Peterson, also known as Tammie Lewis, 54, was charged with first-degree murder on Friday. Her arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

She is accused of stabbing to death her roommate, Deborah A. Jeanneret, 50. Detectives said the victim had been stabbed multiple times, and that she had only lived in the home for a few months.

Jeanneret’s body was found under a mattress in the bedroom of her home in the 12000 block of 4th Avenue West in Everett on May 30.

A 59-year-old man initially arrested in connection with the murder was later released because he had an alibi, police said.