‘Boom City’ fireworks sales open, while neighboring Marysville imposes ban for first time

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – Friday was the opening day for Boom City, the outdoor fireworks market on Tulalip tribal land. It sits right next door to Marysville, which just banned fireworks within the city starting this year.

“We just got a couple fireworks. We’re going to light them off on the Fourth of July, you know,” said Snohomish County’s Brian Scott.

Scott loaded up on fireworks to the tune of a couple hundred dollars. He’s the first customer at Eddy’s “Up in Smoke Fireworks” for the new season.

Meanwhile, the city of Marysville banned all fireworks after a string of brush fires caused by fireworks back in 2015 during that hot, dry summer put a strain on area fire departments.

“We are seeing a significant fire danger right now,” said Chief Tom Maloney with the Marysville Fire Marshal’s office. “Even though we are classified as moderate, but this hot weather that is going to come this weekend and the Fourth of July will only put us at high and extreme fire danger.”

Marysville's ban on its website reads, "If you have, use, sell, trade or discharge fireworks in Marysville, you are breaking the law. Penalties for breaking the law include confiscation of fireworks and a fine, and potential jail time depending on the violation.”

But "Crazy Deals" versus "High Times" fireworks owner and Tulalip Tribe member Jared Parks says he’s been selling fireworks for 22 years and there’s no need for regulations.

“There are warning labels. There are things that tell you already how to do it. It’s kind of common sense,” said Parks.

Another vendor has a sign that reads, “Please wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.”

Plus, Parks argues the ban cuts into business for the tribe.

“It’s a good time for us as Indian people to come together for a good thing. Equal opportunity to make money for our families,” said Parks.

According to the State Fire Marshal, there were 241 injuries and 240 fires related to fireworks in Washington in 2015. The Snohomish County Fire District is asking the County Council to adopt a county-wide fireworks ban that would include unincorporated areas, too. The following cities already have fireworks bans: Edmonds, Everett, Gold Bar, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, and Woodway.