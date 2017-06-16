× Oregon woman kidnapped, zip-tied, assaulted in motor home by transients, police say

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – A woman was kidnapped, zip-tied, gagged and assaulted by two transients in a motor home that was found broken down in the Milwaukie area, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Southeast Courtney Road at 8:30 a.m. Monday after a woman flagged down a passerby and had that person call 911, KPTV reported.

The woman told deputies she was held against her will in a nearby motor home by 47-year-old Michael Gray Wilkins and 49-year-old Leslie Jacobs Weeks.

The woman said the assault against her included the use of a stun gun.

Deputies found the motor home broken down on Courtney Road.

Detectives executed a search warrant and seized evidence that they said corroborated the victim’s story, including zip ties and a Taser.

Detectives estimated the woman was held against her will for around 12 hours.

Wilkins and Weeks were arrested on charges including robbery, kidnapping, assault and menacing. Their bail was set at $250,000 each.

The motor home is the traveling residence of Wilkins and Weeks, according to deputies, and they have no permanent address.

The motor home was towed from the scene as a hazard.

The victim, a 32-year-old Portland woman, was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators did not release any further details about the case.