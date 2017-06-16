Juan Rodriguez: High-violent gang member street named ‘Bandit,’ fresh out of prison — wanted in Tri-Cities



WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Juan Rodriguez is a High-violent gang member who just got out of prison and is already in the wind — breaking probation for a felony identity theft conviction.

Department of Corrections officers say his street name is “Bandit.”

He’s got a huge criminal history that’s full of violent crimes, including several assaults and domestic violence convictions.

DOC officers say he has ties to the Tri-Cities and Yakima County.

He’s got a bunch of tattoos all over his arms and back.

If you know how to get ‘Bandit’ back behind bars, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.