Jamal Barber: Convicted felon accused of shooting roommate in leg, wanted in Renton

WANTED IN RENTON —

Talk about the roommate from hell: Renton Police say convicted felon, Jamal Barber, shot his roommate in the leg.

Detectives say he fired a bullet through his roommate’s lower left leg with a .40 semi-automatic pistol — but it’s why police say he did it that will leave you shaking your head. “He needed to pay his rent. He didn’t have the money so he told his roommate to go ahead and sell his Xbox,” said Renton Cmdr. David Leibman. “When he woke up the next morning, he found out that the roommate had sold his Xbox for less than what he thought it should be sold for so he shot his roommate in the leg.”

Detectives say Barber wouldn’t let his roommate go to the hospital even though he knew he was in a lot of pain. The victim says he was finally able to sneak away and call for help after Barber passed out from drinking.

“He’s got a violent criminal history already, even before this incident. Of course with this, where he shot somebody he had considered a friend and then would not let seek proper treatment, he’s dangerous and he needs to be off the street,” said Cmdr. Leibman.

Barber is charged with 1st degree assault and 2nd degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He also has a pending domestic violence case in King County.

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is on the hunt for him right now.

If you can tell officers where to find him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.