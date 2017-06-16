× Everett Police: 4 teens arrested for gang-related shooting initially thought to be road rage incident

EVERETT, Wash. — Four teenagers were arrested Friday for a May 29 shooting on Beverly Boulevard that left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition and that police initially thought might be a road rage incident.

“Initial 911 calls reported a road rage incident between two vehicles in the area of Casino Rd and Evergreen Way while additional callers said gunshots were fired on Beverly Blvd between vehicles with the same descriptions,” police said in a news release. “From the investigation, detectives believe the incident was not a random road rage situation but was a gang related confrontation.”

Detectives identified the described “white SUV or truck” used in the shooting and developed probable cause to arrest four males Friday afternoon, police said.

A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were booked into the Denny Juvenile Justice Youth Center while two 18 years-olds were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on assault charges, police said, adding that all four are from the Everett area.