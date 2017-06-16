David Thomas: High-risk child predator with history of going off the grid — wanted in Pierce County

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

A convicted child predator with a long history of thumbing his nose at law enforcement and going off the grid — is wanted again in Pierce County.

David Thomas is a Level 3 sex offender — the worst of the worst and highest risk to re-offend.

He’s failing to register as a sex offender — a crime that’s not new to him one bit. “Our suspect has been convicted of not registering before, so he knows better,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “In this particular case we have two different convictions. One where the victim was 11 and one where the victim was 14 years old, while he was an adult, so this is somebody who should not be around children, especially unsupervised, so we want to know where he’s at, what he’s doing and hold him accountable. He also failed to participate in sex offender treatment.”

He’s been busted for failing to register as a sex offender four times, this will be his fifth once he’s caught and convicted.

David Thomas is Native American and goes by the nicknames “Boo Coo,” “Long Water” and “Two Moons.”

He’s 44 years old, 5’9” and weighs 250 pounds.

He’s inked with a ton of tattoos, including two horses on his neck with a woman’s eyes below them.

If you know how to get this high-risk child predator back on the map in Pierce County, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.