Daniel Bridges: Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima on hunt for wanted High-Violent Offender

WANTED BY DOC IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima is on the hunt for High-Violent Offender, Daniel Bridges.

He’s a convicted felon wanted by Yakima Police for a domestic violence crime he’s accused of — and by the Department of Corrections for breaking probation on a meth conviction and a burglary bust.

His massive rap sheet includes assaults, harassment, violating a protection order, burglary, theft, identity theft, forgery… it goes on and on.

Daniel Bridges is 28 years old, 5’7” and weighs 185 pounds.

He’s inked with a cross on his right shoulder and has a long scar that goes through his right eyebrow.

The task force thinks he’s still in the Yakima area and say he’s known to carry firearms and be deep into drugs – never a good mix.

So, if you know where he’s hiding — stay away — and call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.