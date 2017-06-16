When and where fireworks are legal in Western Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Though the weather might not show it, summer is officially about to begin.
That means booms and bangs can be heard from across the neighborhood. Dogs look around warily. It's firework season.
For many in rural parts of Washington, backyard fireworks are an integral part of July 4. But at least 78 cities in the state restrict or outright ban fireworks. Even where no specific ban is in place, Washington has policies as to when and how fireworks are purchased and discharged.
State Fireworks Law
Below is a chart from the State Fire Marshal's Office outlining restrictions for fireworks sales and discharge periods.
Cities or counties with individual restrictions
We have a partial list of cities and counties that restrict fireworks. We've limited our list to discharge restrictions, but many areas also restrict sales. For a complete list, visit the fire marshal's page. Contact your local police or fire department for exact rules and ordinances.
King County
- Covington - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Des Moines - Banned
- Duvuall - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.
- Enumclaw - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.
- Federal Way - Banned
- Issaquah - Banned
- Kenmore - Banned
- Kent - Banned
- Kirkland - Banned
- Lake Forest Park - Banned
- Maple Valley - Banned
- Medina - Banned
- Mercer Island - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.
- Newcastle - Banned
- North Bend - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Pacific - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.
- Redmond - Banned
- Renton- Banned
- Sammamish - Banned
- SeaTac - Banned
- Seattle - Banned
- Shoreline - Banned
- Skykomish - No restrictions
- Snoqualmie - All Aerial fireworks banned. Only ground fireworks allowed 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Tukwila - Banned
- Woodinville - Banned
Snohomish County
- Arlington - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Bothell - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.
- Brier - Banned
- Darrington - No restrictions
- Edmonds - Banned
- Everett - Banned
- Gold Bar - Banned
- Granite Falls - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Index - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Lake Stevens - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Lynnwood - Banned
- Marysville - Banned
- Mill Creek - Banned
- Monroe - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Mountlake Terrace - Banned
- Mukilteo - Banned
- Snohomish - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.
- Stanwood - No restrictions
- Sultan - No restrictions
- Woodway - Banned
Pierce County
- Bonney Lake - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Edgewood - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Fife - No restrictions
- Fircrest - Banned
- Gig Harbor - Discharge restricted from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1 to July 3, and 9 a.m. to midnight July 4.
- Puyallup - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Milton - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Roy - No restrictions
- Ruston - Banned
- Steilacoom - Banned
- Sumner - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
- Tacoma - Banned
- University Place - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
Skagit County
- Anacortes - Banned
- Burlington - Banned
- Concrete - Banned
- Mount Vernon - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.
Thurston County
- Lacey - Banned
- Olympia - Banned
If you do decide to shoot off your own fireworks, the Washington State Patrol offers a full list of fireworks safety tips. Basic instructions include; don't shoot fireworks at others, don't lean over fireworks when lighting and always read the instructions before discharge.
Remember fireworks like firecrackers, bottle rockets and missiles are illegal outside of local tribal reservations.