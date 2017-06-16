When and where fireworks are legal in Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Though the weather might not show it, summer is officially about to begin.

That means booms and bangs can be heard from across the neighborhood. Dogs look around warily. It's firework season.

For many in rural parts of Washington, backyard fireworks are an integral part of July 4. But at least 78 cities in the state restrict or outright ban fireworks. Even where no specific ban is in place, Washington has policies as to when and how fireworks are purchased and discharged.

State Fireworks Law

Below is a chart from the State Fire Marshal's Office outlining restrictions for fireworks sales and discharge periods.

Cities or counties with individual restrictions

We have a partial list of cities and counties that restrict fireworks. We've limited our list to discharge restrictions, but many areas also restrict sales. For a complete list, visit the fire marshal's page. Contact your local police or fire department for exact rules and ordinances.

King County

Covington - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Des Moines - Banned

Duvuall - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.

Enumclaw - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.

Federal Way - Banned

Issaquah - Banned

Kenmore - Banned

Kent - Banned

Kirkland - Banned

Lake Forest Park - Banned

Maple Valley - Banned

Medina - Banned

Mercer Island - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.

Newcastle - Banned

North Bend - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Pacific - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.

Redmond - Banned

Renton- Banned

Sammamish - Banned

SeaTac - Banned

Seattle - Banned

Shoreline - Banned

Skykomish - No restrictions

Snoqualmie - All Aerial fireworks banned. Only ground fireworks allowed 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Tukwila - Banned

Woodinville - Banned

Snohomish County

Arlington - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Bothell - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.

Brier - Banned

Darrington - No restrictions

Edmonds - Banned

Everett - Banned

Gold Bar - Banned

Granite Falls - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Index - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Lake Stevens - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Lynnwood - Banned

Marysville - Banned

Mill Creek - Banned

Monroe - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Mountlake Terrace - Banned

Mukilteo - Banned

Snohomish - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4.

Stanwood - No restrictions

Sultan - No restrictions

Woodway - Banned

Pierce County

Bonney Lake - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Edgewood - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Fife - No restrictions

Fircrest - Banned

Gig Harbor - Discharge restricted from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1 to July 3, and 9 a.m. to midnight July 4.

Puyallup - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Milton - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Roy - No restrictions

Ruston - Banned

Steilacoom - Banned

Sumner - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Tacoma - Banned

University Place - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Skagit County

Anacortes - Banned

Burlington - Banned

Concrete - Banned

Mount Vernon - Discharge restricted to 9 a.m. to midnight, July 4.

Thurston County

Lacey - Banned

Olympia - Banned

If you do decide to shoot off your own fireworks, the Washington State Patrol offers a full list of fireworks safety tips. Basic instructions include; don't shoot fireworks at others, don't lean over fireworks when lighting and always read the instructions before discharge.

Remember fireworks like firecrackers, bottle rockets and missiles are illegal outside of local tribal reservations.