WMW viewer tip leads Lakewood detectives to make arrest in 2015 fatal stabbing case

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Detectives say a Q13 News/Washington's Most Wanted viewer tip led to the arrest of a man for a 2015 deadly stabbing in a parking lot in Lakewood.

Police were called to the area on Aug. 27, 2015 and found Danny Guerin unresponsive with obvious stab wounds. Attempts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives had little to go on at the time, but recent information developed through the help of the public led detectives to a person of interest.

"It was the information from WMW that had them come forward and speak with our detectives. So, a big shout out to you and your crew for the help on this case being solved," said Lt. Andy Gildehaus.​

Lakewood Police arrest suspect in 2015 murder of Danny Guerin. I aired this update last year. https://t.co/EFMaXWsEGB #Q13FOX @LakewoodPD — David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) June 15, 2017

Officials said on Thursday that they were able to place David Ray Gallegos at the scene of the stabbing. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Gallegos was booked on a charge of murder in the second degree.

Last August, Q13 News spoke with Danny's mother Vicky Jordan.

"You’ll never have closure when you have your child murdered in such a violent way," she said. "He really was such a gentle person to us so for him to go out in such a violent way is really horrible to us."