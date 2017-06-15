This little girl thinks a Ballard bride is her book princess, and it’s the cutest thing ever

SEATTLE — We’ve seen a couple of stories of little girls mistaking women for princesses lately.

But this one might just take the wedding cake.

Pictures were posted to Imgur Wednesday showing a little girl and her mother coming across a Ballard bride. The bride was in the street taking wedding photos, and the little girl immediately stopped.

“The little girl thought my beautiful wife was the Princess from her favorite book (the one she’s holding),” Imgur user Skizzotrobzface said.

The girl fell in love. It’s not everyday you stumble across the princess that’s on the cover of your book. The bride even shared a flower from her bouquet.

Q13 News reached out to the bride and groom, but has not yet heard back.

Visit Stephanie Cristalli Photography’s website if you’re looking for more stunning photos.

