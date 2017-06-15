× Q13 Safe Summer Campaign: Free or reduced-cost bike helmets for kids

SEATTLE — Q13 News starts our “Safe Summer” Campaign with how to keep kids safe as they wrap up the school year.

A report last month reveals alarming news about the risks kids take when riding scooters, bikes and skateboards. Nearly 40 percent of parents surveyed by Safe Kids Worldwide admitted their child didn’t wear a helmet all the time. Despite a proven track record of success, more than 426 thousand children last year in the U.S. visited an emergency room due to a wheeled-sports related injury. That works out to about 50 kids hurt every hour!

Doctors at Harborview’s Injury Prevention and Research Center say helmets are the way to go. “The best thing is prevention and the most obvious thing is helmets,” says Dr. Fred Rivara with Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

“All of these thing when people talk about `oh when I was a kid` we didn`t have this, we didn`t have that. We didn`t have seat belts. And, yes, that`s right, we didn’t. But that`s why we had so many more fatalities then.”

If you’d like to get a free or low-cost helmet for your little one, check out these links we found for you.

King County

Snohomish County

South Sound

Best wishes for fun and safe summer from Q13 News.