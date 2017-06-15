× Pro-Trump protest prompts Evergreen State College to suspend operations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A small college in Washington state is temporarily suspending operations because of a planned protest.

Evergreen State College says it will halt activities beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday and access will be limited. College spokesman Zach Powers says the decision was made “in light of potential disruption around planned demonstrations by off-campus organizations.”

Thursday evening’s protest was planned by Patriot Prayer, a conservative group.

According to our news partner The Seattle Times, Patriot Prayer organizer Joey Gibson in a video promoting Thursday’s protest said “it’s time we go in there.”

Protests earlier this year at the progressive college related to race, equality and free speech gained national attention and threats, which prompted the school to shut down for three days earlier this month.

Deputies with the Washington State Patrol will be on campus Thursday working with Evergreen Police Services to ensure campus safety.

About 4,000 students attend the school 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Seattle.