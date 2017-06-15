One man arrested during protests at Evergreen State College in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct at protests Thursday night at Evergreen State College that prompted the school to temporarily suspend operations earlier in the day, the Washington State Patrol said.

The arrest came during the rally by the conservative group Patriot Prayer.

Authorities didn’t immediately say what led to the arrest but counter-protesters clashed with the group at times, with some throwing pine cones, glitter and shooting silly string.

Protests and threats earlier this year at the progressive college related to race, equality and free speech gained national attention and prompted the school to shut down for three days earlier this month.

About 4,000 students attend the school 60 miles south of Seattle.