× EPA honors local fifth-grader for her work protecting bees

EVERETT, Wash.– The Environmental Protection Agency is honoring a fifth-grader from Everett for her work to promote and protect bees and other pollinators in our area.

Elizabeth Sajan’s project is among 15 student projects to receive the 2016 President’s Environmental Youth Award for their environmental education and stewardship achievements.

Eizabeth’s project is called “Bee Happy We Happy.” She did extensive research to help her understand chemicals being used in modern agriculture. Then, Elizabeth shared with her community how people can promote bee health like planting bee-friendly flowers, keeping weeds, becoming a beekeeper, reducing pesticide use and including water sources in a garden.

Elizabeth plans to continue to get the message out and hopes to develop more bee helpers.

You can read more about Elizabeth’s project here.