Animal sanctuary seeks homes for 4 ‘very sweet’ Labrador retrievers rescued from ‘deplorable’ puppy mill

MONROE, Wash. — An animal sanctuary is seeking loving homes for four Labrador retrievers that were recently seized from a “deplorable” puppy mill in Eastern Washington.

“A total of 33 dogs, 6 puppies and 3 cats were rescued from what was described as ‘deplorable conditions,’ Pasado’s Safe Haven said Thursday. “Dogs were found chained to trees, some covered in feces and some with severe injuries such as collars embedded in their neck. Skeletal remains of others were also found at the property.”

Two people in Stevens County were arrested in connection with the puppy mill, Pasado’s said.

Pasado's Safe Haven, in Monroe, was able to take in four of the dogs. Their ages start at 1-year-old.

"Although a little shy, they are all very sweet and expected to adjust quickly in loving homes," the sanctuary said.

For more information about Pasado's Safe Haven, just go to this link: www.PasadoSafeHaven.org.