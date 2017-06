12-year-old boy with Down Syndrome missing in Issaquah area

ISSAQUAH, Wash. – King County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy with Down Syndrome who disappeared Thursday.

The boy, named Levi, was last seen on SE Black Nugget Rd. in the Issaquah Highlands area.

He was last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket.

There was no word on when he disappeared.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

King County SAR (@KCSAR) June 15, 2017