Wounded Congressman Scalise needs several more surgeries, hospital says

U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media after a meeting at Trump Tower on December 12, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump continues to hold meetings with potential members of his cabinet at his office. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recovering after being shot says the congressman remains in critical condition and will require several more operations.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is also providing a more detailed description of Scalise’s wounds. The hospital says he was shot in the left hip, after which “the bullet travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding.”

Scalise was among several people wounded early Wednesday when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.