Shooting at congressional baseball practice, four people reportedly shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, congressional officials say.

A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.”

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader.

Police in Alexandria Virginia said a person with a gun opened fire at a YMCA field in the Washington DC suburb Wednesday morning.

Rep. Mo Brooks. who told CNN that he was with the congressman when the shooting began, said he and his colleagues are secure.

Brooks said he was about to hit during batting practice when he heard a loud “bang” and saw a person with a rifle.

He said he then saw Scalise scream that he was shot.

Police are on the scene and investigating.

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Gunman just opened fire on Congressional members playing baseball this morning in Del Ray pic.twitter.com/KgF3DXlyRv — Benjamin Childers (@ben_childers) June 14, 2017

