Seattle mayor: The withdrawal of sex abuse lawsuit vindicates me

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says he believes the withdrawal of a lawsuit filed against him alleging sexual abuse in the 1980s vindicates him.

The mayor made the statement at a news conference Wednesday in response to his accuser’s lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Beauregard also said the suit would be filed again next year.

Murray also said he was considering his options, legally and politically. His only option for seeking a new term as mayor would be as a write-in candidate, but he said he hasn’t had time to seriously consider it.

Murray dropped his re-election bid because of the lawsuit that claimed he paid Delvonn Heckard for sex multiple times. Murray said at the time it was better for the city if he didn’t run for a second term.