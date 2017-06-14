× Police investigating attempted luring of 9-year-old girl in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an attempted luring of a 9-year-old girl who had been out with her family on an evening stroll.

Police say the incident happened Sunday about 8:30 p.m.

The victim had been with her family when she decided to ride ahead of the group on her bike.

Police say near the intersection of Armstrong Street SW and 88th Avenue SW, a man in a mid-sized, bright green sedan pulled over and ordered the young girl into the vehicle.

She rode away from the man, but he followed her until she turned into her driveway.

Police say other family members were too far behind to witness the incident.

The suspect was described as a white man in his late teens or early twenties. He had short reddish-orange hair and an earring in his left ear. The victim reported that the man had a “high-pitched voice.”

The vehicle was described as bright green, older mid-sized sedan with two large scratches on the passenger side of the hood, near the fender. The vehicle reportedly had damage to the passenger side front bumper and a scratch on the grill near the driver’s side headlight.

The victim reported that the vehicle had a star sticker on the bottom of the back window on the passenger side. The victim was unsure if the vehicle was a 2-door or 4-door.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Alan Clark at 360-786-5527 or email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

46.960049 -122.913180