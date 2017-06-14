Police: 5 Marysville fires intentionally set, 1 in custody

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Police took one woman into custody in connection with five fires that were allegedly set Wednesday afternoon around Marysville.
Four fires in a wooded area and one at an abandoned home were set, officials with the Marysville Fire District said.
No injuries were reported. A short time after the fires were spotted, police took one adult female into custody.
Around 3 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 11000 block of State Avenue. It was the third fire set at the home in the last several years, officials said.
A short time later, four fires were spotted burning in a wooded area near the home.
All the fires are suspicious and being investigated.
