Police: 5 Marysville fires intentionally set, 1 in custody

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Police took one woman into custody in connection with five fires that were allegedly set Wednesday afternoon around Marysville.

Four fires in a wooded area and one at an abandoned home were set, officials with the Marysville Fire District said.

No injuries were reported. A short time after the fires were spotted, police took one adult female into custody.

5 fires intentionally set in succession incl. abandoned house & large pile of tires. 1 adult female in custody. No injuries reported. — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) June 14, 2017

Around 3 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 11000 block of State Avenue. It was the third fire set at the home in the last several years, officials said.

Firefighters launching defensive attack on fire in vacant house in 11000 block of State Ave. 3rd fire at this home in last several years. pic.twitter.com/Tgk8ohbQKq — Marysville Fire Dist (@Marysville_Fire) June 14, 2017

A short time later, four fires were spotted burning in a wooded area near the home.

All the fires are suspicious and being investigated.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.