Two suspects in ‘attempted thrill kill’ appear in court

KENT, Wash. — Two of three suspects, accused in what prosecutors described as “an attempted thrill kill” have made their first court appearances.

A 17-year-old male and 23-year-old Melissa Langi appeared in court Monday.

Prosecutors say they used high-powered rifles to unleash a torrent of gunfire on unsuspecting victims.

Police say hundreds of rounds were fired in a series of shootings that spanned from Kent to Seattle.

The shootings began April 24, when police said the suspects targeted people walking to their homes and unsuspecting drivers.

In at least one shooting that targeted a family walking outside their Kent home, police described the actions of all three defendants as an attempted thrill kill.