Two men sentenced to prison for delivering fatal dose of heroin

SEATTLE — Two men who were involved in the delivery of a fatal dose of heroin to a young member of the Quileute Tribe were each sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says Hugh Brown and Edward Foster, along with co-defendant Casey Marie Ward, sold heroin to Felisha Jackson in 2015.

Moments after the sale, she was found unresponsive and died a few days later.

Social media records reveal that Ward had reached out to Jackson, asking if she knew anyone interested in buying drugs. Foster obtained the heroin the three were selling, and Brown provided the transportation, driving them onto Quileute Tribal land.

Another drug user said the heroin sold by the three was especially powerful.

Ward was sentenced to 42 months in prison on June 5.