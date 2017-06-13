Taco Bell giving away free tacos today

Who doesn’t love free tacos?

Thanks to the Golden State Warriors 118-113 road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game three, Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Tuesday.

Before the 2017 NBA Finals began, the taco chain offered a free Doritos Loco Taco if a team “stole” a road win during the series.

The Cavaliers took game four 137-116 but eventually fell to the Warriors 129-120 Monday night, securing Golden State’s second title in three years.

Customers can grab their free taco at participating Taco Bell locations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. There is a limit of one taco, which is valued at $1.69 each.

Learn more about the “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion here.