× Silver Alert issued for man with dementia who was last seen in Kent

KENT, Wash. – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 72-year-old man with dementia who disappeared earlier in the day.

Vincent “Gerry” Duque was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 25400 block of Pacific Highway South in Kent. He was driving a white 1998 Mazda Millenia with Washington plate No. DP26570. The car has a small spare tire on the right-front.

Duque is Asian-American, 5-foot-6 and weighs about 155 pounds. He’s bald, with brown eyes and a gray goatee.

Duque has issues beyond dementia that require medical treatment.

If you see Duque or his car, call 911 immediately.